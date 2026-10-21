Women's Health

Menopause Hormone Therapy Might Boost GLP-1 Weight Loss Results, Study Says

Woman giving herself a GLP-1 injection
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Estrogen
Menopause
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Female Hormones
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Zepbound (tirzepatide)
Ozempic (semaglutide)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
Mounjaro (tirzepatide)
GLP-1 Medications
Semaglutide
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