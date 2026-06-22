Middle-Aged Women Drink More, Know Less About Breast Cancer Risk

Key TakeawaysMiddle-aged women report the highest levels of problematic alcohol useAwareness of alcohol's link to breast cancer is lowest among middle-aged womenResearchers say prevention efforts should include alcohol education.MONDAY, June 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Middle-aged women have the highest levels of problematic alcohol use, a new national survey shows, yet they may be the least aware that drinking can increase breast cancer risk.Researchers questioned 2,200 women, 18 and older, about their drinking habits and mental health, as well as their knowledge and beliefs about alcohol and breast cancer.The results revealed a striking paradox: Middle-aged women reported the highest levels of problematic drinking while also showing the lowest awareness of its link to breast cancer."Research consistently shows that breast cancer risk increases as alcohol consumption increases, meaning there does not appear to be a completely 'safe' level of alcohol use when it comes to cancer risk," said Dipali Rinker, research assistant professor at the University of Houston. " 'Dose-dependent' means that the more alcohol a person drinks over time, the greater the risk becomes," she added. "A 'dose' is typically defined as a standard drink; for example, a 5-ounce glass of wine, 12-ounce beer or 1.5-ounce shot of liquor."She said several recent studies have found alcohol intake among middle-aged and older women is on the rise, including increases in binge drinking and alcohol-related health problems.Factors such as chronic stress, caregiving responsibilities, work pressures and the normalization of "wine culture" may be contributing to increased drinking among women.The researchers said breast cancer prevention efforts should go beyond screening and family history to include alcohol awareness, with messaging tailored to women at different stages of life.These findings were presented Sunday in San Antonio at a meeting of the Research Society on Alcohol.Research presented at meetings is considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationThe MD Anderson Cancer Center has more on alcohol and breast cancer.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, June 22, 2026 .What This Means For YouBe aware of the health consequences of drinking, especially the added breast cancer risk that accompanies any alcohol consumption..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter