Most Women Don't Seek Medical Help For Menopause

Key TakeawaysMany women tough out their menopause without seeking treatment for their symptomsMore than 4 out of 5 women said they didn't seek care for symptomsMost preferred to manage it on their own.MONDAY, Nov. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Women are gritting out menopause without seeking any treatment for their symptoms, a new Mayo Clinic study says.More than 4 out of 5 women said they did not seek medical care for menopause symptoms, researchers reported in Mayo Clinic Proceedings."Menopause is universal for women at midlife, the symptoms are common and disruptive, and yet, few women are receiving care that could help them," said lead researcher Dr. Ekta Kapoor, an endocrinologist and menopause specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota."This gap has real consequences for women's health and quality of life, and it's time we address it more proactively," Kapoor said in a news release.Symptoms like sleeplessness, hot flashes, night sweats, mood problems and weight gain are common among people who are undergoing the menopause transition.Treatment options include hormone replacement therapy, over-the-counter medications, antidepressants, acupuncture, hypnotherapy and lifestyle changes in diet or exercise, according to the Cleveland Clinic.More than one-third (34%) of women said they had moderate to very severe menopause symptoms, based on a survey of nearly 5,000 women 45 to 60 surveyed across four Mayo Clinic primary care locations.Sleep disturbances (55%), weight gain (52%), sexual problems (43%), physical and mental exhaustion (40%), and joint and muscle aches (37%) were among the top symptoms reported.But nearly 84% of the women did not seek care for their menopause-related symptoms, the survey showed.Most said they preferred to manage their symptoms on their own (65%), while others were too busy to seek care (37%).However, more than 1 in 5 (22%) said they weren't aware of effective treatment options for their symptoms. Another 18% said they felt embarrassed.Only about one-fourth of the women surveyed (28%) reported currently receiving treatment for menopause symptoms, researchers found.Part of the problem might lie with their doctor. About one-quarter of women said their doc hadn't taken a full history of their symptoms or provided a clear and complete explanation of their treatment options.Researchers are now working on questionnaires, digital tools and smartphone apps that can help women identify their symptoms and learn about treatment options."Our goal is to educate women and health care professionals about menopause," Kapoor said. "By making it easier to recognize and understand symptoms, we can close the gap between need and care — and help midlife women live healthier, more fulfilling lives."More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on menopause.SOURCES: Mayo Clinic, news release, Oct. 29, 2025; Mayo Clinic Proceedings, Oct. 28, 2025.What This Means For YouWomen with menopause symptoms should talk to their doctor about potential treatments.