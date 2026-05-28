Plant-Based Diet May Cut Obesity Risk For Women In Menopause

Key TakeawaysMany women experience gradual increases in body weight during menopauseDietary patterns can influence weight gain during this midlife periodDiets rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains and healthy fats are linked to the lowest risk of weight gain.THURSDAY, May 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) — For many women, menopause feels like their body suddenly stopped playing by the rules. Their meals stay the same, but their weight keeps creeping up.Now, a new study suggests certain eating patterns may actually help lower the risk of obesity during this life transition.Researchers followed more than 38,000 women for 12 years, tracking their food intake through detailed questionnaires.They compared their annual weight change across seven dietary patterns, including the Mediterranean diet, the DASH diet, plant-based diets, low-carb diets and ultra-processed food intake.On average, women gained about 2 pounds per year.The diet associated with the lowest risk of obesity? A mostly plant-forward eating pattern called the "planetary health diet." It focuses on fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, whole grains and healthy fats, while limiting ultra-processed foods, refined carbs and processed meats.Similar eating styles — including the Mediterranean diet, DASH diet and healthy plant-based diets — were also tied to better weight outcomes.On the other hand, diets more likely to spike blood sugar and insulin levels were linked to greater weight gain during menopause. These diets tend to be higher in ultra-processed foods, red and processed meats, potatoes and sodium.The authors — led by Dr. Tong Xia, a postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard University — say the findings suggest small dietary changes may help support healthier weight management and long-term metabolic health during menopause.The findings were recently published in JAMA Network Open.More informationThe Menopause Society has more on menopause and weight gain.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, May 28, 2026 .What This Means For YouA mostly plant-based, minimally processed diet may help reduce weight gain and obesity risk during menopause..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter