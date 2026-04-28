Secret to Surviving 'Perfect Mom' Posts on Social Media Revealed

Key TakeawaysMoms' mental health can be affected by idealized motherhood posts on social mediaAdding a dose of more realistic depictions can boost emotional healthMoms should aim for a healthy balance of content when scrolling.TUESDAY, April 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Scrolling through picture-perfect motherhood posts online can take a serious toll on moms’ mental health, a new study shows. "It's very problematic, because social media really idealizes motherhood," said study author Ciera Kirkpatrick, assistant professor of advertising and public relations at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. "There's a strong relationship between shame and postpartum depression."But her study — recently published online in the journal Computers in Human Behavior — suggests a simple fix: adding a daily dose of reality. It found that seeing real, unfiltered moments of motherhood alongside idealized posts can reduce shame and boost positive emotions.Previous research shows why. Perfect portrayals — spotless homes, happy babies, flawless moms — can raise anxiety, fuel comparisons and undermine confidence in new mothers.The stakes are high. Mental health conditions are the leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.For the new study, Kirkpatrick simulated social media feeds using short-form videos. Some moms saw only idealized content; others saw a mix, including daily struggles."The study tests a simple, realistic solution," Kirkpatrick said. "Can mixing more 'real' portrayals of motherhood with idealized content make a difference?"The results were clear. Moms who saw a mix felt less shame and more positive feelings about motherhood.Anxiety didn't disappear — but the emotional impact was eased.By contrast, moms who saw only idealized posts reported more shame and fewer positive feelings overall.Kirkpatrick says moms don’t need to quit social media — just aim for a more balanced feed.She's also calling on platforms to do their part. "If algorithms worked differently to bring more diversity to what people see, that would be helpful," she said.More informationThe Postpartum Depression Alliance of Illinois has more on the effects of social media on motherhood.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, April 28, 2026 .What This Means For YouMoms don’t need to quit social media — just aim for a more balanced feed of unfiltered and idealized posts..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter