Testosterone Therapy Doesn't Help Menopause 'Brain Fog,' Review Concludes

Key TakeawaysTestosterone hasn’t been shown to help with cognitive issues related to menopauseA review found no link between testosterone therapy and improved planning, thinking or memoryHowever, more research is needed.MONDAY, Nov. 9, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Women going through menopause should approach claims that testosterone therapy can help with thinking and memory problems with healthy skepticism, a new review has concluded.There is no evidence that taking the hormone testosterone will improve women’s ability to find misplaced keys, remember the word they’re searching for or recall that appointment that slipped their minds, researchers reported recently in the journal Reproduction & Fertility."Social media is flooded with claims that testosterone improves memory and brain fog, and we hear of many women taking testosterone specifically to manage these symptoms during the menopause,” senior researcher Aimee Spector, director of the University College London Menopause Mind Lab, said in a news release.But a review of data pooled from three previous clinical trials involving 244 postmenopausal women found no improvement in planning, learning or memory when they were given testosterone, researchers found.“While there may be some anecdotal evidence for this in perimenopausal women (who are missing from these trials), we cannot claim testosterone improves cognition during menopause without further evidence,” Spector said. “More research is needed to understand any links between testosterone and brain health."These results come on the heels of an October study that linked menopause-related testosterone therapy to increased risk of heart attack, stroke and other heart problems. That study was presented in San Diego last month at the annual meeting of The Menopause Society.Menopause is when a woman’s periods stop due to declining hormone levels, which usually happens between ages 45 and 55. It has been associated with cognitive complaints among women that are often described as “brain fog.”For the new review, researchers analyzed data from previous clinical trials involving testosterone and menopause. Many of the study participants were given testosterone and then compared to others who received a placebo.Results showed no statistically significant improvement in brain function among women taking testosterone.However, this could be because testosterone has not been adequately studied as a treatment, researchers said."Our review found that the available evidence is limited and insufficient to determine the effect of testosterone therapy on cognition in women during the menopause transition and post menopause. This reflects a lack of sufficient evidence rather than evidence of no effect,” lead researcher Alexandra Faulkner of University College London said in a news release.The British Menopause Society and the International Menopause Society currently only support testosterone therapy to treat low libido among menopausal women, researchers noted.In the United States, testosterone therapy is not routinely recommended for women during or after menopause, but is prescribed off-label to help women suffering from low libido, according to The Menopause Society.More informationHarvard Medical School has more on testosterone.SOURCE: University College London, news release, Oct. 30, 2026.What This Means For YouWomen considering testosterone therapy during menopause should discuss the benefits and drawbacks with their doctor..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter