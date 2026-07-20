Why Do So Many Women Miss The Signs Of Perimenopause?

Key TakeawaysRoughly a third of women over 35 are uncertain about their reproductive stageMore than half of women surveyed said they couldn't tell whether their symptoms were caused by perimenopause or other conditionsResearchers emphasize the need for better education and support.MONDAY, July 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) — About 1 in 3 women over 35 is unsure whether she’s in perimenopause — and researchers say symptom confusion is a major reason why.A team led by Yihan Xu, from Flo Health Inc. in London, surveyed more than 7,600 U.S. women and 34% said they were unsure of their reproductive stage. That uncertainty peaked at 42% among women ages 40 to 44.Perimenopause is the transitional period leading up to a woman’s final menstrual cycle.It often begins in a woman's mid-40s, but it can start earlier and last four to eight years.Common symptoms include hot flashes, mood changes, vaginal dryness and recurring urinary tract infections, which often affect quality of life.More than half of respondents (56%) said they struggled to tell whether changes they were experiencing were caused by perimenopause or something else.There is no definitive lab test for perimenopause, researchers said, and symptoms can overlap with conditions such as premenstrual syndrome, thyroid disease and mental health conditions."Symptom confusion, misconceptions and barriers to care are leaving many women without the clarity and support they need during the menopause transition," said study co-author Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society.The goal, the authors said, is to move beyond searching for a diagnosis and instead provide women with the information, validation and support they need.The study was recently published in the journal Menopause.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on perimenopause.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, July 20, 2026 .What This Means For YouMany women struggle to recognize perimenopause because its symptoms overlap with other conditions and there is no definitive test..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter