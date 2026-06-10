Women's Health

Women Hit Harder By Sleep Apnea Than Men, Study Finds

Woman wearing CPAP machine for sleep apnea
Woman wearing CPAP machine for sleep apneaAdobe Stock
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Women's Health
sleep, short sleep, sleep duration, poor sleep, sleep quality, depression, mental health
Sleep Apnea
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