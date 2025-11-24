Pregnancy

Adverse Outcomes Seen With Gestational Weight Gain Outside Recommendations

Risk for adverse outcomes increased with GWG below and above recommendations
pregnant pregnancy
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Premature Birth
Pregnancy
Cesarean Section
Weight
Pregnancy Complications
Low Birth Weight

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com