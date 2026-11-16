Many children with severe asthma, allergies and eczema are being denied insurance coverage for medications their doctors say they need.Researchers reviewed 326 prescriptions for biologic medicines written by allergists from 2018 to 2026.Biologics are newer medicines, usually given as shots, that target the part of the immune system responsible for allergic reactions. They can help children whose symptoms don't improve with other treatments.In this new study, more than 90 percent of the prescriptions required prior approval from insurance companies. And 4 out of 10 requests for biologics were denied.The most common reasons included children not meeting insurance requirements or being told to try other medications first.Researchers say even when coverage was approved, it took more than a month on average. Some families waited much longer.One study author warns, “Delays like these can put children at risk of serious health problems."The authors are calling for a faster, simpler insurance approval process.Source:These findings were presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology's Annual Meeting. .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter