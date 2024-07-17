Antibiotic Use in Childhood May Trigger Adult-Onset Asthma

Children exposed to antibiotics at a young age may face an increased risk of asthma later in life. But researchers say a simple treatment in the form of a dietary supplement could stop the disease from developing.

The recurrent use of antibiotics has been shown to reduce gut bacteria that promote health.

In a new study, the researchers found exposure to the drugs in early life depletes a type of bacteria that produces IPA… a molecule that’s crucial in lung cell development and protection against asthma.

The researchers found young mice given antibiotics were more susceptible to house dust mites, which commonly trigger airway inflammation and asthma. But when their diet was supplemented with the IPA molecule, the mice were effectively cured of developing both conditions.

The authors say more research is needed before IPA can be tested in trials as a preventive treatment.

Source: Immunity

Author Affiliations: Monash University