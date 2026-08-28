asthma

Inhaler Overuse Linked to Heart Risks in Asthma and COPD Patients

Researchers found frequent use of rescue inhalers was associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and death in people with asthma or COPD.
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Heart Health
Asthma
Respiratory Problems
Stroke
COPD
Congenital Heart Disease
Cardiovascular
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