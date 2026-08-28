Inhaler Overuse Linked to Heart Risks in Asthma and COPD Patients

For people with asthma or COPD, reaching for a rescue inhaler too often may be a warning sign — not just for their lungs, but for their heart.It’s estimated nearly one in five asthma patients and one in three COPD patients overuse these products.Researchers analyzed real-world health data from more than 280,000 asthma and COPD patients in Belgium.They found frequent use of short-acting reliever inhalers, also called bronchodilators, was associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and death, including heart failure, heart attack and ischemic stroke.Compared with no use, the increased risk of death ranged from 12% to 73%, depending on the type of inhaler and whether patients had asthma or COPD.Using three or more reliever inhalers a year was also associated with a higher risk of death compared with using two or fewer.Researchers say these inhalers briefly relax airway muscles, but can also cause faster, irregular heart rates.And relying on them too heavily may be a sign that the underlying asthma or COPD isn’t well controlled.The lead author says, “Overuse of short-acting bronchodilators is an alarm signal which indicates uncontrolled airway inflammation and requires a medical review of treatment.”Researchers say overuse should prompt patients to have their lungs checked and healthcare providers to review their treatment, inhaler technique and adherence.Source: ERJ Open ResearchAuthor Affiliations: Ghent University, Imperial College London, Erasmus Medical Center .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter