Semaglutide Linked to 40% Fewer Asthma Attacks

A widely used weight-loss and diabetes drug may offer a surprising bonus: healthier lungs.Researchers compared tens of thousands of patients prescribed either a GLP-1 medication or another type of diabetes treatment to see if they helped with asthma or COPD.The results: Only one — semaglutide, the active ingredient in drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy — made a difference.It was associated with nearly 40 percent fewer asthma attacks and 20 percent fewer COPD flare-ups.No significant association was found with the other GLP-1 meds, regardless of dose or underlying lung disease.The lead researcher calls the findings encouraging but says, for now: “People with asthma or COPD should not start GLP-1 receptor agonists specifically for their lung condition outside current prescribing guidance.”Previous research suggests GLP-1 drugs may have anti-inflammatory effects and improve lung-related outcomes.Clinical trials are still needed to confirm these results.These study results were presented at the 2026 European Respiratory Society (ERS) CongressAuthor Affiliations: Imperial College London, Vanderbilt University Medical Center.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter