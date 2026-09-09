asthma

Semaglutide Linked to 40% Fewer Asthma Attacks

A study found semaglutide was associated with nearly 40 percent fewer asthma attacks and 20 percent fewer COPD flare-ups, while three other GLP-1 drugs showed no such association.
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Asthma
COPD
GLP-1 Medications
Semaglutide
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