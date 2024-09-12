Women With Asthma May Face an Increased Risk of Miscarriage and Fertility Issues, a New Study Finds

A new study finds women who have asthma may face an increased risk of miscarriage and troubles with fertility. But the good news according to researchers is most go on to become mothers.

The researchers tracked nearly 770,000 Danish women between 1994 and 2017 -- during their prime reproductive years.

17% of women with asthma experienced a miscarriage compared to 15.7% of those without the condition. Women with asthma were also more likely to have a medical history of fertility treatment.

However, 77% were eventually able to give birth, the same percentage as women without asthma.

Why asthma may interfere with fertility and pregnancy isn’t clear, according Dr. Anne Vejen Hansen who believes, “It might be related to systemic inflammation throughout the body, including women’s reproductive organs.”

An outside expert, Professor Lena Uller, Lund University, says while it’s reassuring that most women with asthma eventually give birth, “…The results also indicate that women with asthma should take into consideration potential reproductive challenges in their family planning."

Source: European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress

Because these findings were presented at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Author Affiliations: Copenhagen University Hospital