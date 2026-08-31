Home Therapy Delays Linked to Poorer Recovery After Hip and Knee Replacement

After a hip or knee replacement, getting back on your feet may depend in part on how quickly rehab begins.Every year, hundreds of thousands of older Americans recover from joint replacement surgery at home.Medicare and Medicaid guidelines call for starting home physical or occupational therapy within 48 hours of leaving the hospital.But nearly 1 in 6 patients experience delays, according to a new study of nearly 19,000 adults 65 and older. And those delays are associated with poorer mobility gains.The lead researcher says, “Ensuring that patients receive those services quickly could make a meaningful difference in how well they recover.”But the gaps weren’t the same for everyone. Rural Medicare patients were less likely to receive timely rehab than urban patients and had 20% lower odds of strong mobility gains.Older adults enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid faced even larger gaps in access and recovery.Researchers warn these gaps in care can affect independence, safety and quality of life.They say patients and caregivers should ask about a comprehensive home rehabilitation plan before leaving the hospital — including when therapy will begin.Source: Journal of the American Medical Directors AssociationAuthor Affiliations: University of Utah, University of Maryland School of Medicine, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, St. Louis University, University of Florida, Virginia Commonwealth University .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter