Bone And Joint

Home Therapy Delays Linked to Poorer Recovery After Hip and Knee Replacement

A study of nearly 19,000 older adults found delays in home rehab after hip or knee replacement were associated with poorer mobility recovery. Rural patients and those on both Medicare and Medicaid faced the greatest disparities.
After Knee Replacement Operation
A Dietary Supplement May Reduce Swelling After Total Knee Replacement SurgeryShutterstock
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Medicare
Joint Replacement
Bone and Joint
Knee Problems
Medicaid Insurance
Physical Therapy
Mobility
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