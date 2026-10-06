Aspirin’s Role in Colon Cancer May Depend on Disease Stage

Aspirin has drawn considerable interest for its potential to lower the risk of developing colon cancer and keep it from coming back. But whether it helps may depend on the stage of the disease.Scandinavian researchers studied 428 patients who underwent treatment for colon cancer that had spread to the liver. The participants received either daily aspirin or a placebo for up to three years afterwards.The results showed aspirin did not reduce the risk of the cancer returning or death.Serious adverse events were also more common, including bleeding, heart attacks and ulcers.In contrast, another recent trial found aspirin actually reduced recurrence in certain patients with non-metastatic colon cancer.One investigator says these findings suggest, “The anticancer effects of aspirin may depend on the biological and clinical context.”One caveat: the trial only looked at starting aspirin after treatment for colon cancer that had spread to the liver.The authors say patients already taking aspirin for another medical reason should consult their doctor before making changes.Source: The Lancet Gastroenterology & HepatologyAuthor Affiliations: Oslo University Hospital, University of Oslo, Haukeland University Hospital, University of Bergen.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter