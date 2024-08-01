Cancer Rates Rising in Gen Xers and Millennials. The Question Is Why?

Generation X and millennials have a higher risk of developing 17 types of cancer compared to older generations, a new study finds. But researchers say there’s no clear explanation for why these rates are rising.

The researchers compared cancer incidence and mortality in tens of millions of people across generations and found increases every five years since about 1920 for 8 cancers.

The jump was especially significant in pancreatic, kidney and small intestinal cancers in both men and women, and for liver cancer in women.

Additionally, younger cohorts saw increases in 9 cancers that showed declines in older groups – including breast, uterine, colon and testicular cancer.

An analysis of mortality rates also contained worrisome news for younger generations with increased deaths related to colon, liver, uterine, gallbladder and testicular cancers.

The senior author says, “The data highlights the critical need to identify and address underlying risk factors in Gen X and Millennial populations to inform prevention strategies.”

The President of the American Cancer Society says this uptick in cancer also underscores the need for affordable, comprehensive health insurance for people of all ages.

Source: The Lancet Public Health

Author Affiliations: American Cancer Society