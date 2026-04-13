Common Household Gas Tied to Ovarian Cancer Risk

An odorless gas commonly found in homes across the U.S. may raise the risk of ovarian cancer.A new study finds women exposed to high levels of radon are significantly more likely to develop the disease.Radon is a radioactive gas that’s released into the air from rocks and soil. It seeps into a home through cracks in the foundation.For decades, it’s been linked to lung cancer.Researchers followed more than 127,000 postmenopausal women over 30 years, comparing their health records with radon levels based on their home addresses.They found women living in high-radon zones were 31% more likely to develop ovarian cancer—and more likely to die from it.The risk was greatest among those with a family history of breast cancer,possibly due to BRCA gene mutations that make it harder to repair DNA damage, researchers say.Dr. Jacqueline Moline of Northwell Health reviewed the findings. “I think the biggest takeaway is that this study is really the first to report that environmental radon exposure, which is a fairly common environmental hazard, can lead to an increased risk of ovarian cancer in women.”Dr. Moline says the best way to protect yourself is to get your home tested for radon.There are several proven fixes, including special ventilation systems and sealing foundation cracks.Source: JAMA Network OpenAuthor Affiliations: University of North Dakota, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, University of California, Los Angeles, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, University at Buffalo, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Harvard University, University of California, Davis.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter