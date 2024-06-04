Early Menopause May Increase the Risk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer

Going through early menopause may increase a woman’s risk for breast and ovarian cancer, a new study finds.

The study included 165 women who experienced early menopause and about 600 diagnosed with primary ovarian insufficiency, a condition that occurs when the ovaries stop working normally prior to age 40.

A review of medical records and government data found participants with early menopause had two times greater risk for breast cancer and a borderline increased risk for ovarian cancer.

The researchers also discovered higher odds of breast, prostate and colon cancer among the participants’ family members.

The lead author says, “Women who have infertility from low egg numbers or experience early menopause should make sure they are regularly screened for breast cancer, especially if they have family members with cancer.”

Previous studies have also linked early menopause to an increased risk of heart disease, osteoporosis, mood disorders and premature death.

Source: ENDO 2024