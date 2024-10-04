Even at Low Levels, Radon May Raise Risk of Childhood Leukemia

Radon gas, even at low levels, may increase the risk of childhood leukemia, a new study finds.

Radon is a naturally occurring gas produced by the decay of uranium found in certain rocks and soil. When it escapes from the ground, it emits radioactive particles that can get into the body and damage DNA. While radon dilutes quickly in open air, indoors it can easily reach dangerous levels.

Researchers looked at radon levels and cancer rates in 727 counties across 14 states and found an association between radon and childhood leukemia even at concentrations well below the EPA’s recommended guideline for mitigation.

The lead author says these findings are important because there are few established risk factors for childhood cancer, but he stresses “…More robust research is necessary to confirm these findings on an individual level and inform decision-making about health risks from radon in this country and globally.”

Source: Science of the Total Environment

Author Affiliations: Oregon State University, National Cancer Institute, Harvard University, Imperial College London