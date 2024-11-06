Fish Oil Supplements May Help Prevent Many Types of Cancer, Study Finds

Eating more omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids may help prevent many types of cancer, according to a new study.

Researchers analyzed data from 250,000 people and found a link between these ‘healthy fats’ and a lower risk of more than a dozen cancers.

The lead author says, “These findings suggest that the average person should focus on getting more of these fatty acids in their diets.”

Participants with more omega-3s, found in certain fish, seeds and nuts -- along with fish oil supplements, had lower rates of lung, colon, stomach and other digestive cancers.

Those with higher omega-6 levels had lower rates of 14 cancers, including brain, melanoma and bladder cancer.

The researchers say these benefits were independent of body mass index, alcohol use or physical activity.

But there was one caveat for men. They say high omega-3 levels may be associated with a slightly higher risk of prostate cancer.

Source: International Journal of Cancer

Author Affiliations: University of Georgia, Vanderbilt University, Cornell University