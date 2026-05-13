GLP-1 Drugs Linked To Better Breast Cancer Outcomes

Popular GLP-1 medications may be linked to better long-term outcomes for some breast cancer patients.Previous research has shown breast cancer survivors with obesity or type 2 diabetes often experience poorer survival.In a new study, a team of scientists reviewed health records from nearly 8,000 patients diagnosed between 2006 and 2023.They compared outcomes in patients with obesity who were using GLP-1 drugs before and after diagnosis versus non-users, and patients with type 2 diabetes using GLP-1s versus other medications, including insulin and metformin.The findings showed GLP-1 use was associated with a lower overall risk of death from any cause over a 10-year follow-up period.Survivors using GLP-1 medications for diabetes or obesity also had a significantly lower risk of their cancer returning after treatment.The senior author says, “This study suggests that GLP-1 drugs may offer protective benefits potentially improving survival and recurrence risk in some female patients with breast cancer.” But, he says, more work is needed to determine whether the benefits are tied to weight control, improved heart health, or other biological factors.The research team plans to further study the findings through randomized clinical trials.Source: JAMA Network OpenAuthor Affiliations: Virgina Commonwealth University, Virginia State University.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter