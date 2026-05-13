Cancer

GLP-1 Drugs Linked To Better Breast Cancer Outcomes

In a new study, breast cancer patients using GLP-1 medications for obesity and/or diabetes had a lower risk of recurrence and death over 10 years of follow-up.
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Cancer
Type 2 Diabetes
Obesity
Breast Cancer
Women's Health
GLP-1 Medications
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