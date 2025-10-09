Harder-to-Detect Breast Cancer Increasing in U.S. Women

A lesser-known subtype of breast cancer is on the rise in the U.S.A new report from the American Cancer Society estimates 33,600 women will be diagnosed with lobular breast cancer, also known as invasive lobular carcinoma, in 2025.If counted on its own, it would rank as the seventh most common cancer among women.Researchers reviewed data from two national cancer registries and foundbetween 2012 and 2021 ILC cases increased 2.8% per year — compared with just 0.8% for all other breast cancers combined.ILC begins in the milk-producing glands and grows in a scattered pattern rather than forming a lump, making it harder to detect.The report found White women had the highest overall rates, followed by Black women.But the steepest rise was among Asian American and Pacific Islander woman.The lead author says ILC accounts for just over 10% of breast cancers but carries worse long-term survival.Ten years after diagnosis, survival for advanced lobular cancer dropped sharply—to about 12%, compared with 20% for ductal cancer.The Senior author says, “We need more genetic research and clinical trial data to improve survival for the increasing number of women affected by this cancer.” Source: CancerAuthor Affiliations: American Cancer Society .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter