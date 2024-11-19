Lung Cancer Survival Rates in the U.S. Are Improving

Americans diagnosed with lung cancer are living longer.

Over the last five years, the lung cancer survival rate improved 26%, according to a new report from the American Lung Association.

The President of the Association says, “More people with lung cancer are living longer, and that is something to celebrate. However, lung cancer is still the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.”

Researchers say increased screening and expanded biomarker or genetic testing can help catch lung cancer earlier and determine the best treatment options. But the report found only 15 states currently require insurance coverage for comprehensive biomarker testing and lung cancer screening rates remain low, with 16% of eligible adults getting screened in 2023.

According to the report, only 27% of lung cancer cases are diagnosed at an early stage when the five-year survival rate is 64% and 43% are caught at a more advanced stage when the five-year survival rate is just 9%.

The authors also point out healthcare disparities in lung cancer diagnosis and treatment. Patients of color were less likely to be diagnosed early, less likely to undergo surgery and more likely to receive no treatment.

About 235,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

Source: American Lung Association