New Study: Acupuncture Shows Real Promise for Cancer ‘Brain Fog’

At the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, researchers shared encouraging news for breast cancer survivors dealing with "brain fog."A new study found acupuncture — even when it was a sham version — helped patients feel clearer and more focused.More than 40% of breast cancer survivors say they struggle with attention, memory, or feeling mentally slow, according to the researchers.The study followed 260 survivors who tried real acupuncture, sham acupuncture, or usual care for 10 weeks. By the end, both acupuncture groups reported significant improvements in perceived impairments. But only real acupuncture was linked to higher scores on objective cognitive tests.The lead author says, "…Sham acupuncture, although not stimulating the body in the same way, still offers benefits like personal attention, relaxation, and a sense of being cared for, all of which can improve how people feel."The study also confirmed poor sleep -- something survivors often report -- was strongly tied to worse memory and thinking skills performance.Researchers say more work is needed, but these results suggest acupuncture may offer real help for breast cancer survivors trying to feel more like themselves again.Source: These findings were presented at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.