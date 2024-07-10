New Urine Test Shows Promise in the Early Detection and Prevention of Cervical Cancer

A new, non-invasive urine test may help detect cervical changes that can lead to cancer if left untreated.

The test looks for proteins produced by a cancer-causing strain of the human papilloma virus called HPV16.

Researchers tested it on women with different stages of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN), a precursor to cervical cancer.

They say it successfully detected the proteins in 80% of participants with stage 1 disease, 71% with stage 2 and 38% with stage 3.

These findings suggest the HPV16 protein may play a more critical role in the early stages of cancer formation.

The lead author says, “This new method holds great promise for early detection and prevention of cervical cancer.” And it would be more accessible and less invasive than the traditional Pap smear.

He hopes further testing will lead to its widespread use in clinical settings.

In 2022, approximately 660,000 new cases of cervical cancer were diagnosed worldwide.

Source: Microorganisms