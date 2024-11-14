New Vaccine Shows Promise Against Aggressive Form of Breast Cancer

A new vaccine that targets an aggressive form of breast cancer is showing promising results in early trials.

The vaccine – known as a neoantigen DNA vaccine – was tested on 18 patients with triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive tumor that currently has no targeted therapies and is usually treated with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

Researchers identified unique genetic mutations and altered proteins -- or neoantigens -- in the cancer cells of each participant.

Then, using special software, they determined which altered proteins were most likely to trigger a strong immune response if included in a personalized vaccine.

Following treatment, 14 of the 18 participants experienced immune responses, and after three years, 16 participants remained cancer-free. The phase 1 trial also found the vaccine was well tolerated.

The senior author called the results better than expected and said, “We are hopeful that we will be able to bring more and more of this type of vaccine technology to our patients and help improve treatment outcomes in patients with aggressive cancers.”

Randomized clinical trials comparing standard care with and without vaccine in patients with triple-negative breast cancer are underway.

Source: Genome Medicine

Author Affiliations: Washington University School of Medicine, Barnes-Jewish Hospital