Cancer

Pesticides on Produce May Be Linked to Lung Cancer in Young Non-Smokers

In a new study, lung cancer patients under 50 were found to eat more daily servings of fruits, vegetables and whole grains, which tend to have higher pesticide residue.
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Cancer
Lung Cancer
Pesticides
Food and Nutrition
Healthy Eating

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