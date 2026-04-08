Study Finds Higher Cancer Risk Among Never-Married Adults

Your relationship status could be tied to your cancer risk—that’s the eye-opening conclusion from a massive new study.Researchers analyzed more than four million cases of cancer and found adults who have never been married face a higher risk of cancer—across nearly every major type.Overall, never-married men were about 70 percent more likely to develop cancer and never-married women were about 85% more likely. The biggest gaps were seen in preventable cancers — especially those linked to infections. For example, never-married men had about five times the rate of anal cancer, while never-married women had nearly 3X the rate of cervical cancer —both tied to HPV infection.Researchers also found higher rates of smoking- and alcohol-related cancers, as well as reproductive cancers, in never-married adults.But the gaps were smaller for cancers with routine screening, like breast, prostate, and thyroid.Experts say this doesn’t mean marriage itself prevents cancer—but it may reflect differences in health habits and support systems.As one study author put it, “… if you’re not married, you should be paying extra attention to cancer risk factors, getting any screenings you may need, and staying up to date on health care.”More research is needed to confirm the results.Source: Cancer Research CommunicationsAuthor Affiliations: Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter