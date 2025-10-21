Cancer

Study Links Global Rise in Cancer to Obesity Across All Age Groups

Researchers analyzed cancer trends in 42 countries and found a surge in certain cancer types in both young and older adults – with one exception.
Loading content, please wait...
Cancer
Obesity
Breast Cancer
Colon Cancer
Leukemia
Kidney Cancer
Overweight
Thyroid Cancer
Young Adult

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com