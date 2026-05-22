Sunscreen Confusion Is Putting More Americans at Risk for Melanoma

Melanoma – the most serious form of skin cancer -doesn’t just happen at the beach or in a tanning booth.It happens on the drive to work. Walking the dog. Sitting by a window. And most Americans don’t realize it.A new survey from the Melanoma Research Alliance finds widespread confusion about sunscreen and daily sun exposure.“We found that 80% of people knew that sun causes damage to the skin and increases your risk for melanoma and skin cancer, but less than a third of people practice sun safety every day,” says Dr. Marc Hurlbert, CEO of the Melanoma Research Alliance.The result? Protection is inconsistent.Only half regularly wear sunscreen outdoors.Just 38% use it during everyday activities.And the majority don’t realize even short periods of sun exposure can add up to danger.“So, we encourage people to practice sun safety every day of the year,” says Hurlbert.The survey also found nearly 60% of people worry sunscreen chemicals may be harmful – fears often driven by social media claims.“The FDA regulates sunscreens just like they do over the counter drugs and so anything you can buy at your grocery store or pharmacy are safe and effective.”33% of Black respondents believe people with darker skin tones don’t need sunscreen, even though anyone can develop melanoma.In 2026 alone, melanoma cases are projected to increase by more than 10%. Protection is key to prevention.“We recommend broad spectrum sunscreens that protect from UVA and UVB damage and SPF 30 or higher.”What’s key is to know your body. Know what freckles, moles and spots you have. And know if they’re changing over time.Source: Melanoma Research Alliance.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter