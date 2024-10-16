A new study finds the impact of obesity on certain types of breast cancer may be underestimated.

Researchers say nearly 40% of postmenopausal hormone-positive cancers may be linked to excess body fat. Previous estimates have attributed 10% of cases to weight -- based on body mass index. But the researchers say BMI may not be the best tool since it doesn’t account for age, sex or ethnicity.

In this new study, they used both BMI and another body fat estimator that factors in age and sex on more than 2,000 white postmenopausal women. About half of the women had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The participants also answered questions about their lifestyle habits, health and reproductive histories, ethnicity and other sociodemographics.

After reviewing all of the data, the researchers estimated that 23% of postmenopausal breast cancer cases were attributable to excess body fat using BMI and 38% using the new, more inclusive equation (CUN-BAE).

But the authors stress these differences were only seen in hormone-positive cancers. They say, “Our findings suggest … that more accurate measures of body fat … should be considered when estimating the cancer burden attributable to obesity in postmenopausal breast cancer.”

Source: Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health

Author Affiliations: University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria