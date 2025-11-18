Cancer

Ultra-processed Foods Linked to Higher Risk of Precancerous Colon Polyps

A new study finds people who eat a lot of ultra-processed foods are more likely to develop adenomas or colon polyps that are often precursors to colon cancer.
Cancer
Colon Cancer
Food and Nutrition
Ultraprocessed Foods

