90% of Americans at Risk for Newly Defined Health Condition Called CMK Syndrome

90% of U.S. adults are at risk for a newly defined health condition called CMK syndrome, according to the American Heart Association.CMK syndrome links heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes and obesity.And while a new survey finds 9 in 10 Americans have never heard of it, the American Heart Association says nearly everyone has at least one risk factor.CMK Syndrome Risk FactorsHigh blood pressureHigh cholesterol High blood sugarExtra weightReduced kidney functionResearchers say when these problems overlap, they can increase the risk for heart attack, stroke and heart failure, and if left untreated can lead to kidney failure, disability and early death.The AHA chief medical officer for prevention says it's really common to have heart, kidney and metabolic risk factors at the same time. But the good news is CMK syndrome is often reversible with lifestyle changes and treatments that focus onEating a heart-healthy dietManaging blood sugar and cholesterolTreating high blood pressure Keeping the kidneys functioning wellThe AHA will issue the first-ever guidelines on CKM syndrome in early 2026.