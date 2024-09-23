A Few Cups of Coffee a Day May Protect You from Multiple Heart and Blood Vessel Diseases

A few cups of coffee a day may protect you from developing multiple cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

Cardiometabolic diseases are a group of common and often preventable conditions that affect your heart and blood vessels. The odds of these conditions co-existing is on the rise and becoming a major public health concern, according to researchers.

In a new study, they reviewed dietary and medical data from more than 360,000 people between the ages of 37 and 73.

While coffee and caffeine intake at all levels was found to lower the risk of developing multiple cardiometabolic conditions, adults who drank three cups of coffee or 200-300 milligrams of caffeine per day had the lowest risk.

The lead author says, “The findings highlight that promoting moderate amounts of coffee or caffeine intake as a dietary habit to healthy people might have far-reaching benefits for the prevention of CM.”

Cardiometabolic disease is a leading cause of death, accounting for 32% of deaths worldwide.

Source: Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism

Author Affiliations: Suzhou Medical College of Soochow University. Southern Medical University, Lund University