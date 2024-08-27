A Good Night’s Sleep May Be Especially Important for Overweight Adults

Burning the midnight oil isn’t the healthiest habit for anyone, but a new study finds it may be especially risky for overweight adults.

Researchers say heavy-set people who stay awake too late have higher odds of developing metabolic syndrome.

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes including high blood pressure, high blood sugar and irregular cholesterol levels.

The lead investigator says, “Our research shows that disruptions in the body’s internal biological clock could contribute to negative health consequences for people who may already be vulnerable due to weight.”

30 overweight adults provided saliva samples to help determine what time of evening their body started producing melatonin, a hormone that plays a key role in sleep-wake cycles.

The participants also kept sleep diaries for a week, and the results showed men who had a short sleep window had higher levels of belly fat, more triglycerides in their blood and a higher overall risk of metabolic syndrome than men who slept better.

Women with a short sleep window had higher overall body fat, elevated blood sugar levels and higher resting heart rate.

The authors say these findings support the importance of good sleep habits, such as going to bed when you’re tired and setting aside screens.

Source: Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism

Author Affiliations: Oregon Health & Science University