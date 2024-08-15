Caffeine Overload May Cause High Blood Pressure in Otherwise Healthy People

A new study may have caffeine addicts thinking twice before refilling that endless cup of coffee.

Researchers say heavy caffeine consumption on a regular basis can lead to elevated blood pressure and heart rates – even in otherwise healthy people.

Their study focused on the impact of coffee, tea, carbonated sodas and popular energy drinks. 92 adults, 18 - 45 years of age, underwent a three-minute step test and had heart measurements taken 1 minute and 5 minutes after completion.

The results showed those who consumed 400 milligrams of caffeine daily experienced an increase in blood pressure and heart rate.

400 milligrams is equal to four cups of coffee, 10 cans of soda or two energy drinks. It’s also the intake reported by 20% of the participants.

The lead author says, “Due to its effect on the autonomic nervous system, regular caffeine consumption could put otherwise healthy individuals at risk of hypertension and other cardiovascular events.”

The researchers say increasing awareness of these risks is vital to improve heart health for all.

Source: ACC Asia 2024, American College of Cardiology

Author Affiliations: Zydus Medical College and Hospital