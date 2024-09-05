Cellphone Use and Heart Disease – The Link Looks Real, According to a New Study

Spending too much time on your cellphone may increase your risk for heart disease.

A new study links regular phone use with higher odds of stroke, coronary heart disease, atrial fibrillation and heart failure.

The study included nearly 450,000 adults who logged their mobile time between 2006-2010. After more than a decade of follow-up, researchers found regular phone users were significantly more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. And the more minutes they logged each week, the higher the risk….especially in current smokers and those with diabetes.

Sleep patterns and psychological distress associated with cellphone use may play a role, according to one author who says, “A poor sleep pattern and poor mental health may adversely affect the development of cardiovascular diseases through disrupted circadian rhythm, endocrine and metabolic disruption, and increased inflammation.”

In addition, she says “chronic exposure to RF-EMF radiation emitted from mobile phones could lead to oxidative stress and inflammatory response.”

While more research is needed, the author of an accompanying editorial suggests trading endless hours of scrolling for more heart-healthy activities.

Source: Canadian Journal of Cardiology

Author Affiliations: Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China, Nanfang Hospital, University of Toronto