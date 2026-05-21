Common Food Preservatives Linked to Major Heart Problems

That grab-and-go snack or frozen meal may be doing more than lasting longer on the shelf — it could also be raising your risk of heart disease.A major French study tracked the dietary habits of more than 112-thousand adults for up to eight years and linked several common food preservatives to higher rates of high blood pressure and cardiovascular events.People who consumed the most non-antioxidant preservatives — used to prevent mold and bacteria growth — had a 29% greater risk of hypertension and a 16% greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and angina, according to the results.Those who consumed more antioxidant preservatives — used to keep foods from browning — were also 22% more likely to develop hypertension.The researchers identified eight preservatives tied to high blood pressure, including sodium nitrite, potassium sorbate, and citric acid.One additive — ascorbic acid, also known as E300 — was specifically linked to heart disease.The authors say the findings support recommendations to cut back on ultra-processed foods and avoid unnecessary additives when possible.Source: European Heart JournalAuthor Affiliations: Université Sorbonne Paris Nord, Université Paris Cité, INSERM, INRAE, CNAM, Nutrition and Cancer Research Network, World Health Organization, Université de Toulouse, Hôtel-Dieu University Hospital, Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, Institut Pasteur.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter