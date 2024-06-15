Even A Small Amount of Secondhand Smoke May Up Your Risk for A-fib

Being around secondhand smoke may increase your risk for atrial fibrillation, or A-fib, a serious heart rhythm disorder.

In a new study, middle-aged adults exposed to even small amounts of other people’s smoke faced higher odds of A-fib regardless of whether the exposure happened at home, at work or in outside spaces.

The study included more than 400,000 people who reported on their secondhand smoke exposure during a typical week over the past year.

After more than a decade of follow-up, researchers found those exposed to secondhand smoke were 6% more likely to develop A-fib compared to those who had no contact. The average exposure was 2.2 hours per week, but the risk escalated as the time lengthened. At 7.8 hours, the increased risk hit 11%.

One author says, “The finding that passive smoking is harmful not only in enclosed indoor spaces, but also outdoor environments, underscores the importance of smoking bans to protect public health.”

He says we should all avoid spending time in smoky environments.

Source: European Society of Cardiology