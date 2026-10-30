Heated Tobacco: A New Trend That Is Raising Heart Health Concerns

Heated tobacco is gaining popularity around the world, marketed as a less harmful alternative to cigarettes.But new research is raising red flags — finding that just one session can affect cardiovascular function.These devices heat processed tobacco instead of burning it and produce an inhalable nicotine aerosol.In a study of 30 otherwise healthy smokers, German researchers measured the effects of using just two heated tobacco sticks over 8-12 minutes.They found reduced blood vessel function, increased blood pressure, and signs of DNA damage in blood cells.Blood vessel function dropped by 11%, while systolic blood pressure — the top number in a blood pressure reading — increased by about 3 points.The lead researcher says: "These results challenge claims that heated tobacco products are substantially less harmful to the cardiovascular system compared with conventional cigarettes."The authors say heated tobacco should be regulated like cigarettes, with restrictions on advertising and flavors to protect young people from nicotine addiction.More research is needed to understand the long-term health risks.Source: European Journal of Preventive CardiologyAuthor Affiliations: University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg-University, German Center for Cardiovascular Research .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter