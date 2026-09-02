Cardiovascular Diseases

Hidden Artery Disease Found in 1 in 13 Young Adults

A large, new study finds 1 in 13 adults, ages 18-29, already have plaque buildup that traditional cardiovascular risk assessments are missing.
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Coronary Artery Disease
High Blood Pressure
High Cholesterol
Heart Disease
Arteries
Atherosclerosis
Cardiovascular
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