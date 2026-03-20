High Blood Pressure Deaths On the Rise in Younger Women

High blood pressure is taking a growing toll on younger women, a new study warns.Researchers say deaths from heart disease linked to hypertension are rising among women ages 25 to 44.The rate has more than quadrupled over the past two decades — from about one to nearly five per 100-thousand women – according to their analysis.What’s behind the increase? One author points to an underestimated cardiovascular risk, delayed diagnosis and missed chances for early treatment.She says, “Even though hypertension is more prevalent in older populations, it’s something that we need to be vigilant about in younger populations, as well.”Over time, uncontrolled blood pressure can damage the heart, raising the risk of heart failure, heart attacks and stroke.The study also found major disparities — with the highest death rates among non-Hispanic Black women and among women living in the South.Researchers say lifestyle changes — like quitting smoking, eating a heart-healthy diet and staying active — can help reverse the trend.Medications may also be needed to keep blood pressure under control.And earlier screening, especially in primary care and women’s health settings, could help catch the problem sooner.This study is being presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session.Author Affiliations: University of New Mexico .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter