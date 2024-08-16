High Job Stress May Raise Your Risk for Dangerous Heart Rhythm Problem

Too much work stress may raise your risk of developing atrial fibrillation or A-fib, a dangerous heart rhythm problem.

Researchers say the risk is especially high in low-paid employees and those who receive little recognition for their efforts.

The study included more than 5,900 white collar workers who reported on their job stress between 1991 and 2018.

A review of their medical records found those who reported high job stress and low rewards were 97% more likely to develop A-fib.

High job stress alone was linked to 83% higher odds of the condition, which can lead to stroke, heart failure or other cardiovascular complications.

The American Heart Association estimates that more than 12 million people in the U.S. will have A-Fib by 2030.

The senior author says these findings suggest “that work-related stressors may be relevant factors to include in preventive strategies.”

Source: Journal of the American Heart Association

Author Affiliations: Laval University