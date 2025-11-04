Cardiovascular Diseases

Long-Term Melatonin Use Linked to Higher Heart Failure Risk

People with insomnia who take melatonin for at least a year face a higher risk of heart failure over time, according to the preliminary results of a large new study.
Heart Health
Insomnia
Heart Failure
Sleep
Melatonin

