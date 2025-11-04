Long-Term Melatonin Use Linked to Higher Heart Failure Risk

Melatonin is often promoted as a safe, natural sleep aid, but new research is raising serious questions about its heart safety.A large study of more than 130,000 adults with insomnia compared the cardiovascular health of long-term melatonin users and non-users.The results showed people who took the supplement for at least a year had an 89% higher risk of developing heart failure.They were also almost 3.5 times more likely to be hospitalized for heart failure and about twice as likely to die from any cause.The analysis matched users and non-users for age, 15 comorbidities or health conditions, and medications.While these findings don’t prove cause and effect, the lead author says, “Melatonin supplements may not be as harmless as commonly assumed.”He says if the study is confirmed, it “could affect how doctors counsel patients about sleep aids.”The authors say randomized clinical trials are now needed.Until more is known, a spokesperson for the American Heart Association is urging caution.She says, “…People should be aware that (melatonin) should not be taken chronically without a proper indication.”These findings will be presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2025 (Nov. 7-10, 2025) and are considered preliminary until published as full manuscripts in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter