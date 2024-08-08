Popular Sugar Substitute Linked to Increased Formation of Blood Clots and Heart Risks

Yet another study links one of the most popular artificial sweeteners on the market to heart attack and stroke risk.

Researchers say consuming erythritol may increase the formation of blood clots, a major cause of cardiac events.

Erythritol is a low-calorie, low-carb sugar alcohol used in everything from chewing gum, candy and cake to ice cream, yogurt and diet drinks.

For the study, 20 healthy volunteers consumed a dose typically contained in a sugarless soda or muffin. Shortly after eating, blood tests revealed their level of erythritol had increased over 1,000 times and they experienced a significant increase in blood clot formation.

But when the researchers looked at the impact of glucose intake, they found no changes.

One author says, “This research raises some concerns that a standard serving of an erythritol-sweetened food or beverage may acutely stimulate a direct clot-forming effect.”

He says erythritol and other sugar alcohols must be evaluated for long-term health effects.

His co-author adds heart disease is the leading cause of death globally and “We need to make sure the foods we eat aren’t hidden contributors.”

Source: Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology

Author Associations: Cleveland Clinic