Stopping GLP-1 Drugs May Raise Heart Risks

GLP-1 drugs have helped millions of people manage diabetes, lose weight, and protect their hearts.Now, a new study suggests stopping these medications—even briefly—may increase the risk of major heart events.Researchers followed more than 330,000 veterans with type 2 diabetes—about half on a GLP-1.They tracked heart outcomes over three years, comparing those who stayed on the medication with those who stopped.The results: Even a six-month break in GLP-1 treatment raised the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death—by up to 8%.And the longer patients stayed off the drugs, the higher the risk, jumping 14% after one year and 22% after two years.Restarting the medication restored some benefit—but not all of it.The senior author says, “When [patients] stop, it’s not just weight that comes back; they experience a resurgence in inflammation, blood pressure, and cholesterol.”He warns this “metabolic whiplash” can be harmful to heart health.The authors say staying on GLP-1 meds is important for heart health—and patients need more support to manage side effects and afford treatment.Source: BMJ MedicineAuthor Affiliations: Washington University in St. Louis, Veterans Affairs Saint Louis Health Care System, Veterans Research and Education Foundation of Saint Louis, VA Saint Louis Health Care System .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter