Cardiovascular Diseases

Stopping GLP-1 Drugs May Raise Heart Risks

A new study finds even brief breaks from GLP-1 medications can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death—highlighting the importance of staying on treatment.
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Heart Attack
Stroke
Mortality
Congenital Heart Disease
Zepbound (tirzepatide)
Ozempic (semaglutide)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
Mounjaro (tirzepatide)
GLP-1 Medications

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