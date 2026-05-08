These Plant-Based Foods May Help Lower Your Risk of High Blood Pressure

Everyday foods like beans, lentils and tofu may help lower your risk of developing high blood pressure.In a new study, people with higher legume intake were 16% less likely to develop high blood pressure, while higher soy intake was linked to a 19% lower risk.The findings come from an analysis of 12 observational studies involving hundreds of thousands of adults in the U.S., Asia, and Europe.The greatest reduction in hypertension risk was linked to 170 grams or a little less than a one cup of legumes a day — including peas, lentils, chickpeas, and beans.The biggest benefit with soy was seen with 60-80 grams or a 2-3 ounce serving of foods like tofu, edamame, soy milk, or miso.The researchers say nutrients in these foods like potassium, magnesium, and fiber may explain the association.A nutrition scientist affiliated with the journal that published the study says, “This research strengthens the evidence base for the cardioprotective benefits of plant-based diets.”Source: BMJ Nutrition Prevention & HealthAuthor Affiliations: King’s College London, University of Winchester, Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Imperial College London .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter