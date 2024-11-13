Vitamin D Supplements May Lower Blood Pressure in Some Seniors

Vitamin D supplements may help lower blood pressure in older people with obesity, a new study finds. But researchers say taking more than the recommended daily dose will not provide additional health benefits.

The study included 221 seniors with obesity who took vitamin D supplements at either the recommended 600 international units a day or a higher dose of 3,750 IU a day over the course of a year.

The supplements decreased the participants’ blood pressure, but taking more did not lead to better outcomes.

One author says, “High vitamin D doses compared to the IOM’s recommended daily dose did not provide additional health benefits.”

The researchers found people with obesity and low levels of vitamin D benefit the most.

Source: Journal of the Endocrine Society

Author Affiliations: American University of Beirut Medical Center, Pennsylvania State University, Alfaisal University