Vitamin D Supplements May Lower Blood Pressure in Some Seniors

Vitamin D supplements may help lower blood pressure in older people with obesity, a new study finds. But researchers say taking more than the recommended daily dose will not provide additional health benefits.
The study included 221 seniors with obesity who took vitamin D supplements at either the recommended 600 international units a day or a higher dose of 3,750 IU a day over the course of a year.
The supplements decreased the participants’ blood pressure, but taking more did not lead to better outcomes.
One author says, “High vitamin D doses compared to the IOM’s recommended daily dose did not provide additional health benefits.”
The researchers found people with obesity and low levels of vitamin D benefit the most.
Source: Journal of the Endocrine Society
Author Affiliations: American University of Beirut Medical Center, Pennsylvania State University, Alfaisal University