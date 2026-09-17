Cardiovascular Diseases

Whole Grains: 4 to 6 Servings a Day Bring Major Heart Benefits

A new study finds 4 to 6 servings of whole grains a day may help reduce body weight, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.
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Blood Pressure
Obesity
Cholesterol
Weight Loss
Weight
Food and Nutrition
Heart Disease
Blood Sugar
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